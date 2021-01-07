Eye on RI: winter adventures

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

RI “Joy Rides”- This winter, joy is not exclusive to the holidays. We’ve sacrificed, we’ve suffered, and we’ve survived everything that has been thrown our way. It’s time to shake off the winter blues, quell our weary wanderlust, and hit the road (or, um, “Rhode”). Here’s some getaways close to home that will safely bring back the fun. Pack your overnighter, put on your mask, fill up the tank, and fasten that seatbelt. It’s time for a joy ride!

Private Nature Tours- Let an Audubon guide take your group of up to four people on a private two-hour natural history or birdwatching tour in Southeastern New England! Each tour is booked based on the interest of your group. Audubon guides specialize in birds, but they are also excellent naturalists who can focus on your interests, including trees, flowers, insects or geology. Do you have a particular place or area that you would like to explore? Please suggest it when scheduling! Are you new to Rhode Island and need suggestions? Audubon guides have a number of favorite places which you are bound to enjoy.

Glow Skate– Join us for a special Glow Skate every Saturday from 6:30-9pm! Come skating and enjoy our world famous laser skate throughout the session, games, tons of family fun, and all skaters receive a free glow stick on their way in!