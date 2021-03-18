Eye on RI: welcome spring with family friendly events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge- Are you looking to shake off the dark of winter? Join us on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Goddard State Park Beach in Warwick for our second attempt at the 10th annual Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge supporting MENTOR Rhode Island.

Salute to Spring – The Museum of Work & Culture is excited to announce Salute to Spring, featuring the eagerly anticipated 5th Annual Poutine Indulgence & Competition. Between Monday, March 15th, and Sunday, April 11th, event ticket holders will be able to sample poutine (a traditional Québecois dish of French fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds) from seven restaurants from across the state via curbside pickup and then vote online for their favorite. Restaurants include: Adelines: A Speakeasy Kitchen Bar in Cumberland, Bywater in Warren, Ciro’s Tavern in Woonsocket, Durk’s Bar-B-Que in Providence, Friskie Fries in Johnston, KG Kitchen Bar in Providence and Ming’s Asian Street Food. The Poutine Indulgence will culminate on Sunday, April 11 with Salute to Salute to Spring~Bonjours Printemps. The event will begin at 3pm with a live stream on Facebook featuring the announcement of the winning restaurant, as well as a live drawing of the Museum’s annual raffle.

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru- This must-see, kid-focused event allows families to enjoy the thrill of the larger-than-life showcase of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and legendary displays from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. Guests will experience more than 50 life-size vehicles paired with an inspiring online audio companion, in an immersive and exciting experience for the whole family.