Eye on RI: summer festival season underway!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

BBQ & Blues Festival- Come kick off summer at the 2019 BBQ & Blues Festival. It’s happening at India Point Park, Providence, RI Saturday June 22nd from 11:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday June 23rd from 11:00am to 5:00pm with live music both days!

Federal Hill Summer Festival- The Federal Hill Commerce Association is pleased to announce the Federal Hill Summer Festival will take place on historic Federal Hill.The Summer Festival will showcase the best of Federal Hill’s restaurants, shops and more. Additionally, dozens of food and retail vendors, games and amusement rides will line Atwells Avenue.

Yawgoo Valley Water Park Opens- Our water park features 2 slides, a swimming pool and a kiddie pool. We are open 10 am – 5 pm everyday Mid-June through Labor Day. Our tickets are sold in hourly increments to start and end on each hour. Slides are a combined length of over 750 feet! Swimming pool ranges from 4 feet to 6 feet deep, while our kiddie pool is one foot deep.

