Eye on RI: Safely getting into the spirit

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and events!

Our Lady of La Salette Shrine- Over the past few months, we’ve received several inquiries about how we are planning on handling the Christmas Celebration during COVID-19. Below, you will find a list of guidelines that we have put forward for all those visiting this year. While on our property, all guests are required to wear a facial mask covering both their nose and mouth at all times, BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS. Guests/family groups must maintain a social distance of 6 feet from others while BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS. At 8:30 pm, all buildings open to the public will close. We will announce a reminder at 8:00 pm. Please plan accordingly. The lights will be turned off promptly at 9:00 pm and all guests are asked that they vacate the property by that time. Be advised, every indoor area is subject to occupancy limits to respect a social distance of 6 feet. ​​​​​Please remember that during the Christmas Celebration (November 26 through January 3, 2021), we are open EVERY NIGHT from 5-9:00 pm so try coming during the week!

Tiverton Bright Night- Visit Tiverton Four Corners, Friday, December 4th, 4-7pm for an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping. Frolic through a festive, brightly lit neighborhood of galleries & shops as you enjoy holiday décor & special offers to complete your list. You might catch a glimpse of Santa in the village! Have your camera ready to capture a special moment courtesy of Fearless Artists. Luminaries will light the way with an array of shops to visit as well as a special holiday feature presented by the Four Corners Arts Center. The 7th Annual re-Tree, an outdoor showcase of home-made trees of recycled material created by community members, will be a fun and joyful event sponsored by The Tiverton Farmers Market. Be sure to vote for your favorite tree.

Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting- In light of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and to ensure the safety of all, the 50th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting will be reimagined this year. The ceremony and countdown will be live streamed on Bowen’s Wharf social media channels for all to enjoy from the comforts of home. The program will be available to watch on the Bowen’s Wharf Facebook and Instagram, where a city official will light the tree at 6:00 PM to mark the official beginning of the holiday season at Bowen’s Wharf. The 30-foot Norway spruce will come from Pachet Brook Tree Farm in Tiverton and remain lit until early February. The event may be scaled down this year, but all are encouraged to go visit the spectacular tree and the wharf’s decorated restaurants and retail shops throughout the season.