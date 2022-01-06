Eye on RI: outdoor fun

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Winter Wonder Days– January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures. Roger Williams Park Zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 am to 4 pm with half-price admission from January 1-February 28, 2022.

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers- An outdoor magical event. Runs Thursday- Sunday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This is the last weekend.

Goat Cuddling– Enjoy a Tractor drawn wagon ride through historic Simmons Farm. From the top of the farm you will take in sweeping views of beautiful Narragansett Bay to the West and bucolic rolling pastures to the east, its worth it for the views alone. With your hand stamp, will have the opportunity either before or after your ride (depending on your time of arrival) you will be offered access into the petting area with the smaller goats, pot bellied pigs and Rad Brad the Beltie tweenager to play, love and cuddle. Its the cheapest therapy on Aquidneck Island. Tickets available on Eventbrite, walk ins are always welcome.