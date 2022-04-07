Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Newport Restaurant Week- Join us for another season of Newport Restaurant Week where area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions and more.

All About Eggs- Come learn about the natural history of bird eggs in this special program. After an overview of the basic biology of avian eggs, we will also have a quick look at the wide variety of egg decorating customs from around the world. Next you’ll have a chance to view a curated selection of our extensive egg collection not typically on view to the public. You can choose between two dates for this program.

Pictures with Easter Bunny- Hop on over to Roger Williams Park Zoo to visit with everyone’s favorite bunny! Say hello to the Easter Bunny and even pose for a sweet photo together – all socially distant, of course. Afterwards, feel free to adventure through the zoo’s exhibits, giving you the perfect day – and be sure to bring your own camera to capture the magic.