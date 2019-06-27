Eye on RI: Get Festive for the 4th!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Pell Bridge 50th Anniversary- On Friday, June 28, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority will celebrate 50 years of the Newport Bridge during a celebration at Fort Adams State Park. Free and open to the public, visitors can enjoy food trucks, music from Take It to the Bridge (see what they did there), lawn activities, touch a RITBA truck, build-a-bridge workshop, exhibits of bridge history and engineering, and a fireworks display at 9:15 PM. Event is Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 – 10:00 PM at Fort Adams State Park.

Andrade’s Homecoming Fight- Demetrius Andrade will defend his WBO World Middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki on Saturday June 29 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Andrade (27-0 17 KOs) defends his title for the second time in his first ever hometown show having seen off the challenge of Artur Akavov with a final round stoppage in New York in January, having become a two-weight World ruler in October in Boston, landing the vacant strap with a wide points win over rugged South African Walter Kautondokwa.

Bristol 4th Celebration- Bristol’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration, established in 1785, is the oldest continuous celebration of its kind in the United States. The Bristol Fourth of July Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step-off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street (Rt. 114) and ends on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street. Concerts takes place at Independence Park, Bristol, RI. Come enjoy a free concert on beautiful Bristol Harbor. To see status of concert due to weather please follow the Committee Facebook page for updates.

