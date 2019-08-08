Eye on RI: festivals and family fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

CumberlandFest- CumberlandFest is the area’s most anticipated summer event. For three magical days, Diamond Hill Park is transformed into a midway of exciting carnival rides, a venue for outstanding musical entertainment and a place to sample the culinary delights offered by Rhode Island’s premier food truck vendors. And if not enough, all of that is topped off by a gigantic Fireworks display to dazzle the eyes and ears.

RI Blues Festival– The 2019 Rhode Island Blues Festival launches August 10th and 11th at The Events Center at Mulligan’s Island. The festival is quickly becoming a must do on Southern New England music lovers’ summer schedule. In its first year, the RIBF showcased local and national tallent to an adoring audience from across the region. The crowds loved the outdoor environment, toes in the grass and wonderful food and drink.

Roll for Rob- Rob Pontes is a pillar in the East Coast skate scene. His hard work through the years has benefited too many shops, parks and skaters to count. Rob was diagnosed with ALS and is undergoing new treatments to beat it. East Coast shops and skaters have come together holding a series of benefit events. The funds raised go to Rob and his family to help in their journey. This weekend’s event is being held at the Alex & Ani City Center on Saturday at 11am.

