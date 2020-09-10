Eye on RI: family fun before back-to-school

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events and activities!

RI Seafood Festival- The 2020 Rhode Island Seafood Festival will not be a festival or organized event, but an area on India Street in Providence where seafood trucks/trailers will be setup to sell food for pickup and to-go orders only. If you choose to take your food and picnic in the park we urge everyone to pick up your trash, wear a mask when you’re not eating, and maintain social distance from others picnicking.

Magical Scavenger Hunt- Go on a magical scavenger hunt around Slater Park! Stroll through a designated pathway and take pictures and video while Identifying historical landmarks which have been paired up with a variety of TEN31’s Living Art characters. This performance will be free to the public, is for all ages and will adhere to all current social distancing protocols.

Shop to Table- Your go-tos are stepping out of the store and into the summer breeze for a seasonal shopping series you won’t want to miss. Stroll in the sunshine as you discover the very best of Garden City Center. From one-of-a-kind looks to exclusive offers, Shop to Table is your sunny solution for spending time outdoors while stocking up on some of your favorites.

