Eye on RI: Fall family fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Spring Hill Sugar House Farm Festival-Join Spring Hill Sugar House for their Annual Farm Festival…where you will find lots of great activities for the entire family! Large Corn Maze, Cider Pressing Demonstrations, Pick- Your- Own Pumpkins,Antique Engines, Tractors, Trucks and Cars; Face Painting, Animals and much more good old fashioned fun !10 am – 4 pm.

Escobar Farm Pumpkin Festival- Pumpkin games, crafts, face painting and scarecrow making fun for everyone! Michael Higgins may be here to amaze us with his chainsaw skill. Hopefully it won’t rain because he might only be available on the 28th.

East Bay Bike Path Art Day- Come to paint, draw, dance, write, sing, and CREATE along the beautiful East Bay Bike Path! We’ll have artists and musicians set up at stations along the bike path hosting FREE art activities to participate in. All ages welcome! This event is not about selling art, it’s about creating art!

Rose Island Clam Boil- Join us on Rose Island for an afternoon celebration serving local favorites of clams, mussels, & BBQ Chicken. Let’s celebrate the end of summer together. Connect with old friends and meet new friends.Transportation via the Jamestown Ferry, a McGrath’s Clam Boil, & Rose Island Lighthouse Tour Provided. September 28, 2019 ~ 2:00pm-6:00pm. Boat leaves Fort Adams: 1:45pm Returning 6:15pm.

