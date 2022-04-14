Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities.

Blithewold Spring programs- Check out some of this historic mansion’s spring programming including Afternoon tea, and an egg dyeing class!

Butterfly Farm Easter Egg Hunt- Join Butterfly Farm for its first farm Easter egg hunt! There will be Butterfly Farm apparel, meat, eggs and more for purchase. Make sure to bring a basket/bag to put the eggs in!

Daffodil Days- Newport daffodil days are ongoing in Newport throughout the month with various activities and events, including today’s “sip and shop”!