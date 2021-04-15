Eye on RI: Earth Day cleanup

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Billy Gilman Concert- Billy Gilman reunites with The Ragged Impresarios for a livestream show from the Greenwich Odeum!

Food Truck Friday- Come experience the array of foods and delicious sweets from a variety of vendors at this magnificent event. Take a ride on the historic Carousel, or hop onboard the Carousel Express train (weather permitting). Plus, admission is free! Bring a chair or blanket, and sit on the lawn. Food Trucks accept cash, credit, and debit.

Beach Cleanup- Matunuck Oyster Bar is holding their thirteenth annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup on Sunday April 18th. To participate, meet at East Matunuck State Beach at 9:00 am to clean up the shoreline of Potters Pond, East Matunuck Beach and Succotash Salt Marsh. The cleanup will end at 11:00 and free refreshments and shellfish will be served. Volunteers from the area help remove tons of debris from the local shoreline every year. For more information about this year’s Earth Day Beach Cleanup, email info@rhodyoysters.com.