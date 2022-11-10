Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

S’Mores Social- Come join us on November 12th at Mill Pond Preserve for a stroll, marshmallow roast with cider, and good company and conversation. Meet us for a guided hike around 3 pm or feel free to wander the trails on your own. Prefer to skip the walk and just enjoy some s’mores and relaxation? Then pop in around 4:00 as we light the chimineas! Mill Pond Preserve is across from East Charles St. on South County Trail. Sturdy shoes suggested. Feel free to bring additional snacks and camp chairs!

Cozy Autumn Fires- Come visit for a cozy afternoon at Blithewold! Cuddle up by the fire and roast marshmallows overlooking the Great Lawn at Blithewold. We’ll provide chairs, s’mores kits, and a well-stocked, low-smoke fire pit. All you need to do is gather five friends and one reservation. While you’re there take a hike around the grounds to enjoy the beautiful turning leaves of fall in New England! Sounds like an awesome way to spend a day at Blithewold.

Newport Car Museum- $10 Tickets for Veterans and Active Military. Discount taken at the door with valid ID; parking is free.