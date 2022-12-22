Performer, Cale Bergerson, visits the set ahead of Disney on Ice ‘Into the Magic’ at the AMP in Providence. Watch as Cale talks about the show, his ice skating background, and what audiences can expect.
Purchase tickets here: https://www.amicamutualpavilion.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-into-the-magic
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.