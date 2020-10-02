Experience the Drive-Through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at RWP Zoo

The Drive-Through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo now through November 1st. The Zoo staff and their Passion for Pumpkins team worked hard to utilize exhibit and pathway spaces to produce a one-of-a-kind pumpkin extravaganza that visitors will be able to see from inside their vehicles. Guests can expect dazzling lights, intricately carved pumpkins, interactive Halloween and special theme displays, and jack-o-lanterns as far as the eye can see.

Tickets are online sales ONLY and sold for each half hour. $50/car; $45/current RWPZoo members.

Vehicle guidelines, FAQs and to purchase tickets visit www.rwpzoo.org/jols.

