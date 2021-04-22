Earth Day STEM activities

This May 18, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. (NASA via AP)

It’s Earth Day! Spend some time caring for the environment and try a few activities at home with the family. Kristen Denzer, CEO/Founder of Tierra Encantada, shares these STEM activities with us:

  • Water Cycle in a Bag: By hanging your bag in direct sunlight you will be able to see the water evaporate and condense into tiny droplets. 
  • Seedling Jar: Try planting a seed without the dirt and you can watch as the seed cracks open while it starts growing roots!

