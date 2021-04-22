Earth Day STEM activities

It’s Earth Day! Spend some time caring for the environment and try a few activities at home with the family. Kristen Denzer, CEO/Founder of Tierra Encantada, shares these STEM activities with us:
- Water Cycle in a Bag: By hanging your bag in direct sunlight you will be able to see the water evaporate and condense into tiny droplets.
- Seedling Jar: Try planting a seed without the dirt and you can watch as the seed cracks open while it starts growing roots!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.