Doggie do’s and don’ts on Halloween

Halloween night is quickly approaching! Many families will be going door to door to trick-or-treat and if you’re thinking of bringing your pet along for the fun, Mister Manners, Thomas P. Farley, shares some advice.

Be Honest With Yourself: Much as you might dream of roaming the neighborhood with your pup in full costume, is he or she really a people person? If it’s likely your dog will bark like crazy at every passing canine or trick-or-treater, this is not the activity for your dog.



Follow the CDC Guidelines: The CDC is urging all of us to avoid traditional house-to-house trick or treating as well as indoor parties. If you are planning on being outdoors with your dog, prepare your strategy for keeping a safe six-feet from others. Be ready with your messaging if well-meaning strangers approach you and want to pet your dog. I suggest: “We’re going to maintain our six-feet of distance, but even from here, I love your costume! Have a great Halloween!”



Don’t Force the Costume: Some dogs take the wearing of an outfit with a better sense of humor than others. If your dog is one of those who hates to wear a hat (or anything else for that matter), don’t force the issue, as it will only make him stressed and anxious. If you think your dog will tolerate a costume briefly, consider staging the Instagram photoshoot before the holiday so she will be in a familiar environment. Have a treat ready as a reward.



Organize a Doggie Gathering: Although humans are advised to stay a safe distance from one another, dogs have free rein to frolic with one another without fear of COVID transmission. Consider inviting a bunch of like-minded pet parents and their pups for an outdoor gathering in the park or local dog run. The humans can stay safely distant, costumed and masked while the pups play.

