DIY festive fall decor

It’s officially fall and along with the start of the season comes the beautiful foliage that falls around our yards. But before you grab the leaf blower or rake to get rid of them, Lifestyle Expert Victoria Sophia shares some easy fall home decor ideas.

1. Collect leaves the day you will do the craft

2. Capture memories from the fall

3. Celebrate upcoming holidays

4. Color the leaves with paint to use as name cards

5. Cover votive holders with seasonal design

6. Create keepsakes like bookmarks and placemats





















