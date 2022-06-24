Dino & Dragon Stroll, the largest touring event of its kind, is touring North America.

Rhode Island Convention Center is transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs and some fantastical dragons. Walk through to get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.