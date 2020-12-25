Dighton Rehoboth performs COVID concert

Dean of Student Activities and Athletics, Doug Kelley, discusses the steps taken by Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School to ensure a safe tailgate holiday concert for the students and community.
To watch the DR Marching Band COVID 19 Tailgate Holiday Concert, click here: https://www.drregional.org/
