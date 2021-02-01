Defy Gravity with Mad Science!

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local activities and events!

AAA Travel Marketplace- Now held in January and virtual, this FREE event will feature unbeatable travel deals, limited time offers, exclusive member benefits, and the opportunity to plan an unforgettable vacation – all from the convenience of your home. Best of all, you will be able to discuss your travel plans with a trusted AAA Travel advisor. Through live video or text chats, you can ask questions, learn about travel options and plan your next vacation.