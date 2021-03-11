Creative family fun–indoors!

Looking for more to do on rainy or cold days indoors? Get creative with the whole family and have some fun with these products:
- CARA & CO. CRAFT KIT– make necklaces, lanyards, holiday gifts, beads, yarn, etc. all in one kit
- SPRAY ERASE– take erasable markers to the next level!
- KIKIBOX PARTY KIT– if you want to ring in a birthday or the end of the school year…there’s always an excuse to have a party and a theme party is always fun!
