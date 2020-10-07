Creative Crafts for Fall

Michaela shows us some easy and inexpensive crafts to create with the kids this season.

Handprint Family Tree: Have the whole family make a handprint and attach them to your own family tree. Hang on the wall or back the tree against a piece of poster board or cardstock. Add a ruler or yardstick to the back, and display inside a plant at home.

what you’ll need:

paint

paper

Acorn Napkin Rings: A great way to get everyone outside (and do a little yard cleanup!)

what you’ll need:

acorns and leaves

paint, glitter, etc. to decorate

paper towel roll

scissors

glue (I prefer a glue gun for that insta-stick!)

Fall Banner: Select a few images like pumpkins, leaves, and acorns to display along the banner. Trace each image on different colored paper and alternate along the banner.

what you’ll need:

construction paper

scissors

yard/thread/fishing line

tape

*Search your cabinets for fall cookie cutters to trace!

Thankful Pumpkin: No carving needed for this craft! Write what you’re thankful for around the pumpkin and display for the season. You can add something new to your list each day!

what you’ll need:

pumpkin

permanent marker

