Creative activities for the kids

Dr. Bethany Cook shares her ideas for fun, creative activities to do with the kids.
- Around the World in Your Own Backyard- As a family decide several areas of the world you’d like to explore and travel to one day. Go online (with or without kids) and Google information about the location, finding out things like what activities do kids in that area do for fun, what snacks and foods are eaten by locals and what types of music do they listen to? Then plan an afternoon around a few objects/foods/feels you might get if you were actually there.
- Epic S’mores- If this past year has taught me anything, it’s learning how to look at the mundane and give it an upbeat make-over. Summertime is usually filled with bbq’s and campfires which are perfect for my next idea. Get your kids involved in creating the most extreme, epic S’more ever!!
- Chocolate Graham crackers, strawberry marshmallows and white chocolate.
- Vanilla wafer, medium sized marshmallow, Reeses Pieces cup.
- Thin mint/Tag-a-long cookies, large marshmallow.
- Cinnamon Graham cracker, caramel marshmallow, dark chocolate.
- Pass Along A Smile- Did you know smiles are contagious? When you see a smile it’s hard to not smile back. So why not brighten up your neighborhood? Grab the kids and go find some good painting rocks (or buy a bag). Then go on a walk with the kids and place the rocks in places for neighbors to see.
- Master a Recipe- Ask your child what recipe they would like to learn/master over the summer. Depending on the age and skill level of your little chef you want to pick a recipe that will taste good and NOT be overly complicated.
- Pretzel balls– These can be savory OR sweet! And if you wanna get really fancy make a cheese dip to go with it or wrap your favorite hotdog bite inside the ball!
- Chocolate Pavlova- This stunning showstopper is actually quite simple to put together AND it’s gluten free! The kids will love learning how to separate eggs (let them do it in their hands!) and you can use the extra yolks to whip up a delicious ice cream!
- Mix and Leave Pizza Dough- What family doesn’t love pizza! How about a crispy pan pizza you can make at home? And how about a recipe that you can leave in the fridge for up to a week!?! This is it! I always double the recipe cause we are a “two pizza a week” household. Don’t forget to add some garlic salt and onion powder to the dough for an even more flavorful pizza experience!
- Have a Dance Party- Dance and music are essential to maintaining a healthy mindset. Whether you dance with just your family, or invite neighbors to the yard, starting a nightly routine of dancing to one to two songs is a great way to bond with each other and create happy summertime memories. This can be every day, once a week or “random times”.
