If you’re searching for a fun activity for the whole family, look no further than Clayground Studios in East Greenwich. While there, select from a large variety of ceramic pieces, gather your favorite paint colors, and create! Michaela recently visited the studios to create a keepsake of her own. Days later (after the piece was fired in the kiln) she picked up the finished product and viola!

Book an upcoming party, see hours, and learn more about Clayground Studios here: http://claygroundstudio.com/wordpress1/