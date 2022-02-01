Creating bucket lists for all

Call a family meeting and let them know you would like for everyone to create two bucket lists this year- a “Me” bucket list for personal goals and an “Us” bucket list for family and community goals. Then start brainstorming. Florence Ann Romano shares how setting group goals may lead to success.
