Courtney Caligiuri joins this morning to show us how to make a fun and easy craft with your kids. This is a great one to do year round, but if you’re looking for some summer fun at home, try this one out!

How to make Bird Feeder Cones:

Supplies:

Ice Cream Cake Cup Cone of your choice- classic, colored or mini cups

Twine or string

Peanut Butter

Bird Seed

Method:

Use a screwdriver, pen or chopstick to create two small holes through both sides of the flat part of the cone. Place the string through both holes and tie it, so you can hang it from a tree branch or hook. Cover as much of the cone as you’d like with peanut butter. Roll it in bird seed.

Your bird feeder is now ready to hang!