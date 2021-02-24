Childhood classics make a comeback

A fun and easy way to encourage kids to unplug is with Carrera Slot Cars. The 55-year-old slot car king has made a comeback amidst the pandemic with a booming surge in their slot car racing kit sales. This vintage hobby is helping get kids off their screens and back to basics.

President, Frank Tiessen, discusses the importance of family time, screen-free play, and the resurgence of nostalgic games and toys.





