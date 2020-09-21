Celebrate the Movement with Special Olympics RI

Dennis De Jesus from Special Olympics Rhode Island shares details on Celebrate the Movement, a virtual fitness and fundraising challenge for the week of September 26 through October 3, 2020

Special Olympics RI has developed this new and innovative way to stay fit, be socially responsible and give you the opportunity to support the over 4,000 athletes that participate year-round in our program.  You choose your activity and fundraising goals.  Challenge yourself and set a goal worth your time!

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

