Bring your four-legged friends to Colt State Park this Sunday for Save A Lab Rescue’s Pet Photo Day! Today we spend the morning with two adorable pups and their foster mom who shares details on the fostering experience. If you think fostering is for you, contact Save A Lab Rescue.

DOn’t miss the Pet Photo Day on Sunday, September 18 from 2p-4p at Colt State Park (Site 17).