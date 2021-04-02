Boost your mood with these DIY home crafts

Spring is the perfect time to venture out and do some pretty creative things with what you have at home. Lifestyle Expert, Samantha Hoff, shares a few DIY crafts with us!
- Hate those tangled necklaces? String them in a reusable straw to keep them from tangling when you are on the move.
- More plant nutrients with some home cookin. After boiling eggs, let the water cool to room temp and then use it to water the garden. You can also crush the shells and add them to the potting soil. This adds some calcium, which plants love, to the soil, and keeps the water/shells from going to waste.
- Secrets to Homemade broth. Keep veggie and herb scraps (peelings, leaves, stalks, veggies about to go bad) to make homemade broth…store veggie scraps in a freezer friendly container or bag, avoid putting in cruciferous veggies and starchy veggies
- From Kitchen to tie dye. Keep food scraps to do natural tie dye ie: Yellow onion skins- orange-ish yellow, Turmeric- yellow, Avocado skins/pit- peachy pink.
- Save your glass jars and their lids: crafts, organizing hair accessories, storing food instead of tupperware, bottling your own sauces/condiments, diy candles (metal tea tins also look cool for diy candles)
- Regrow green onions…keep the white part with roots attached, put them in a container w/ some water, leave them in a sunny spot, watch them grow, use to cook
