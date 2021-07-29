“Big Bugs” exhibit now open at Green Animals Topiary Garden

David Rogers’ Big Bugs features nine giant pollinators placed in various locations around Green Animals, including an 18-foot-long Praying Mantis and a 10-foot tall Daddy Long Legs. Even our Green Giraffe and Elephant look up to these new guests. This fun and educational exhibition highlights the amazing world of bugs in their natural environment. It encourages visitors to consider these creatures in new ways even as they fit right in among the topiary animals. Visit https://www.newportmansions.org/plan-a-visit/david-rogers-big-bugs for more information!
