“Big Bugs” exhibit now open at Green Animals Topiary Garden

Family Fun

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

David Rogers’ Big Bugs features nine giant pollinators placed in various locations around Green Animals, including an 18-foot-long Praying Mantis and a 10-foot tall Daddy Long Legs. Even our Green Giraffe and Elephant look up to these new guests. This fun and educational exhibition highlights the amazing world of bugs in their natural environment. It encourages visitors to consider these creatures in new ways even as they fit right in among the topiary animals. Visit https://www.newportmansions.org/plan-a-visit/david-rogers-big-bugs for more information!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com