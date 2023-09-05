Owls, Falcons, and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September
Free Flight Programs Return!
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI
September 9 & 10, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
They are coming! Avian hunters with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
