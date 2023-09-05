Owls, Falcons, and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September

Free Flight Programs Return!

Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI

September 9 & 10, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

They are coming! Avian hunters with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.

For more information head here.