In the height of the pandemic, Russell Gross took a closer look at the land that’s been in his family for years and add some family fun. His pandemic project now entertains the kids and kids at heart when they hop aboard the family train. Michaela took a ride along the 1/2 mile track of Harmony Railway in Chepachet.

