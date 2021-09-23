15th annual East Providence touch-a-truck this weekend

Saturday is the 15th annual Touch A Truck for the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce from 9:30- 2pm in Chamber Office Parking Lot, 1011 Waterman Avenue East Providence. Admission is $5 and Families of 4 or more are capped at $20. There will be over 3 dozen vehicles to touch, train rides, pictures with mascots and more! Proceeds help benefit the Chamber activities throughout the year for our small businesses.

