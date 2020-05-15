Rotary Club of Fall River celebrates 100 years

Live Now
This morning we were joined by Lisa Lebreux from The Rotary Club of Fall River. In 2020, they are marking their 100th Anniversary with 100 random acts of kindness. From their Basket Brigade to kindness cards and more, they’re doing so many inspiring things to give back and make a difference.

To learn more, head to: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/4431

