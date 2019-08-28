Fall River Arts Academy looks to inspire children musically

To help start off the new school year on the right foot, Fall River Arts Academy is sharing their available programs to musically inspired children looking to enhance and master their talents.

Visit them online today! https://www.fallriverartsacademy.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

