New friends, new TALK! The 10th season of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK premieres Monday, Sept. 9 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT) on the CBS Television Network, hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The season kicks off with Osbourne unveiling her refreshed look after undergoing her recent facelift. Celebrity guests for the week include former NBA superstar and author Kobe Bryant, singer Paula Abdul, television host Dr. Phil McGraw and actor Sean Hayes.

THE TALK will reveal a fully renovated contemporary set, complete with eight all-new state-of-art LED screens, an audience experience gallery with a space designated for social media designed by Emmy Award-winning visionary designer Jeff Hall.