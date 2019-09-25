Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Fall Baking with Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Fall is the ideal time for baking with apples. Brendan Kirby recently visited Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery to learn the Apple Dumpling preparations process and have some fun with their Head Baker, Steve Manning.

You can visit their Fall Scoop Shop Fridays – Sundays through October 27th. They also have Self Guided Audio Tours and a chance to see the cows milked daily in the afternoons.

Plan your next visit, get official hours and check out all they have to offer here: https://www.wrightsdairyfarm.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams