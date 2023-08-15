On Friday, August 18, let yourself be transported to the streets and taverns of Lisbon as Linden Place hosts an intimate evening of live Fado Music accompanied by Portuguese-inspired food and wines.
Reservations for this memorable night are limited for an intimate experience.
Tickets are $65, and $60 for Linden Place members, and include Portuguese hors d’oeuvres and wines.
Tickets can be purchased at www.lindenplace.org or by calling the office at (401)253-0390.
