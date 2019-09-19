Live Now /
Eye on RI:Newport Mansions wine & food festival returns

Ashley Erling brings us Eye on RI featuring upcoming local events!

The Prince of Providence- The nation knows him from Crimetown and Operation Plunder Dome, but Providence has a deeper and more complicated relationship with Buddy Cianci. A charismatic visionary who was also a corrupt philanderer, the long-time mayor defied the odds time after time — from his very first election to winning again after being arrested on assault charges. Surrounded by a colorful carousel of characters, Buddy gave Providence many things: some are more visible — businesses, tourism, and relocated rivers — while others are less tangible, but no less real — pride, notoriety, and now, a great story to tell. The play is onstage now at Trinity Rep.

Know Your Bubbles- The once-a-month series of three tasting events will take place from 6:30pm-8:00pm inside the historic mansion and gardens, giving attendees a social, fun and educational opportunity to sample spirits, wines and beers as well as a chance to experience Linden Place in a new way. A unique, educational and fun night out for couples and groups of all sizes. Each session, mixologists Sandra & Michele will focus on a different type of seasonal beverage paired with specialty small bites.

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival- A multi-day festival celebrating food and wine on the beautiful grounds of the Newport MAnsions. Highlights include: Two-day Grand Tasting, celebrity chef appearances and cooking demonstrations, educational seminars with leading food and wine experts, and the Wine & Rosecliff Gala.

StyleWeek- New England’s premiere fashion week returs for season 17. Catch local and national designers on the runway at the RI convention Center for the multi-day affair.

