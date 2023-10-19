Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Ocean State Oyster Festival: Featuring 15 Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer & wine, and food trucks by the boardwalk along the Providence River.

Warren Walkabout: Enjoy Warren’s vibrant downtown, including its many galleries and artist studios, independent shops and boutiques, cafes and eateries, historic sites, and water views. Walk, bike, or ride the free trolley.

Witches Paddle: Calling all witches, goblins and ghouls! Come join us for a fun paddle around Wickford Harbor! We are also offering a Costume Contest with some great prizes! The Witches Paddle is open to all! Kayaks, paddleboards, and pedal kayaks are all welcome!

Witches Parade: UPDATE! Date changed to October 22.