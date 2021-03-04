Eye on RI: weekend activities around the state

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Wine Camp Weekend at Ocean House: Calling all wine aficionados! Join us beginning on Friday, March 5th for Wine Camp Weekend, an exciting, hands-on experience. Winemaker Jonathan Edwards and the Ocean House Director of Wine Education host a weekend for wine enthusiasts, in which guests take part in this hands-on seasonal experience, meeting and dining with the winemaker and getting an exclusive tour of the winery. Participants will blend their own wine and receive a case —personally labeled—to take home.

Bridal Show: Join us for the Newport Bridal Show at The Wayfinder Hotel on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. The Wayfinder is a new boutique hotel created by a group of local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs who are proud to call Newport, RI home. A shared passion project, we’ve banded together to create a fresh take on the traditional Newport hotel experience.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”: “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”