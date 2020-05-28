Eye on RI: ways to enjoy the outdoors!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events and activities!

PPS Guide to Providence Architecture – Use Providence Preservation Society’s architecture guide to explore the buildings, landscapes, and neighborhoods that make Providence special. Explore by neighborhood, favorite building type, or architect — or choose one of our virtual tours. From Blackstone to Elmwood

Clamming & Shellfishing- Roll up your pants and enjoy clamming! Rhode Island residents are not required to obtain a license for the recreational harvest of shellfish. A non-resident over the age of twelve years must obtain shellfish license.

Get out on the water- Get out on our local waterways without the hassle of boat ownership. Freedom Boat Club offers yearly and seasonal memberships. Or try “Rent my Boat” which offers daily or even hourly rentals of different vessel types.

