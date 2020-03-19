Eye on RI: Virtual events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events, this week- all virtual!

Authorpalooza- Robin Kall, host of the acclaimed Reading With Robin podcast, is hosting Authorpalooza via her Facebook platform. The motive behind this live digital-only event is two fold: reach and an audience for authors whose in-person tour events were cancelled due to COVID-19 and community for those who are currently working from home.

Artist livestream- Among those that COVID-19 is hitting the hardest are those in the music and arts world. Many are going to lose a lot of gigs this month, and what they rely on to get by. What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are lending our platform and audience to our musician and artist community. Watch local artists perform on their website. If you’re interested in performing and taking over one or both pages, get in touch – Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

NewportFILM offer suggestions for what to watch:

Amazon Prime:

Gleason

HBO on Demand:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Momentum Generation

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt

& Anderson Cooper

The Crash Reel

Netflix:

Echo In The Canyon

The Game Changers

Searching For Sugarman

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamar Story

Woodstock

The Great Hack

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

Showtime on Demand:

The Kingmaker

Love Means Zero

Kid-Friendly Docs:

Biggest Little Farm

(hulu)

The Short Game

(Netflix)

Science Fair

(Disney+ and Amazon for rent)

2040

(For rent on Google Play, YouTube and Apple)

Local Community Corner– Here at The Rhode Show, we are always thinking of ways to help connect people and community businesses. During this time where all our lives are drastically impacted by coronavirus concerns, we thought we’d offer this list of local restaurants and businesses that are open and serving you.

