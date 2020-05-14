Eye on RI: Supporting local businesses and workers

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Virtual Benefit for RI Hospitality Workers- On Saturday, May 16th from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM, the Rooftop at Providence G in partnership with Motif Magazine, The Dance Floor DJs, and Digital Alliance Music, will host a six-hour, live streamed virtual music benefit for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Leading Rhode Island artists and DJs will perform on the Rooftop, live streaming a range of musical styles from acoustic-pop, to reggae and rock, to electric drum, and dance party hits. Artists will perform individually, practicing strict social distancing with enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols between each act. Tune into the Saturday, May 16th live streamed benefit beginning at 4:00 PM using this link: Twitch.TV/RooftopattheG. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund for restaurant, hotel, and tourism employees who have been laid off and are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Virtual Food Truck Friday- Lineup & locations change weekly. Orders must be placed and paid for in advance and then picked up. Each participating truck’s menu will also feature a “meal for healthcare first responders”, which is a donation to provide meals to first responders. After you pick up your meal you can then tune into the PVD Food Truck Events Facebook Page to listen to live, local music.rhodeshow

Local Community Corner- directory of local restaurants

Local Business Shout Out- Let us know what your business is doing right now to go above and beyond!

