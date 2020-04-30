Eye on RI: Stay at home with WaterFire

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

RI Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble- The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School has crafted a unique way to connect the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts community to live classical music. On Saturday, May 2, at 1:30 (rain date May 3), in neighborhoods all over the region, 72 Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School Youth Wind Ensembles students, ranging in age from 11 to 18, will take to their front yards to simultaneously play their individual parts of four pieces simultaneously to an accompanying backing track. Led by tuxedo-clad David Neves, conducting from his own front yard, the students will be recorded by their parents, and audio and video will be later merged in various configurations for presentation as online virtual concerts. If you see one, post a photo or video with the hashtags #RIPhilPlays and #RIPhilharmonic to become part of the fun.

Roving Eye Film Festival- 15th Annual event takes place April 27-May 3rd in collaboration with Roger Williams University. Highlights include major international shorts and features, and documentaries and a celebration of the arts. This is the inaugural Online Presentation of the Festival. All programming will be free to viewers. Curated programs, once up on their designated release date, will run for a 7 day period and will then be be removed. This year’s programming features over 60 films from across the world including numerous World and US Premieres; vitrtual panel discussions/symposia; and student film showcases.

Stay at Home WaterFire- WaterFire Providence announces the first ever #StayHomeWaterFire, the largest co-created art experience in the history of humankind. People from the 50 United States and 195 countries across the globe are invited to join from their homes to create their own personal #StayHomeWaterFire. #StayHomeWaterFire is the organization's first virtual WaterFire event and will be hosted by Ashley Erling, Executive Producer of The Rhode Show, and Ed Cabral, Manager of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, WaterFire Providence.

Local Business Shout Out- Share what your business is doing to better serve your customers and how you are helping our local community during this time.

