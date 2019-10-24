Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Eye on RI: Spooky fun for everyone

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rewind lit up pumpkins_1540572444145.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

4th Annual Harvest Festival- Sip, savor and toast to the seasons’ crush at our 4th Annual Harvest Festival! Two days full of grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, pie eating goodness. Enjoy live music while sipping on our local wines or fresh Taproot beer, and noshing on food created by scratch from our culinary team. Feeling competitive? You could be called to compete in our Grape Stomp Competition OR our Pie Eating Contest! All while enjoying a glass of wine OR beer overlooking the vines. In the mood for something Halloween related? Check out Newport Vineyards 4th Annual Halloween CarnEvil! The regions’ premier costume party with an evening full of performers, DJ beats, dancing and PRIZES for best costume! Plus, special guest appearances from The Trailer Park Girls brought to you by Newport Out. Cash bar. Strictly 21+.

Spooky Styorytime at Burnside Park- Storytime is back to haunt Burnside Park with partner Kidoinfo! This spooktacular event is absolutely free, fun for all ages, and a great family-friendly, not-so-scary event featuring spooky and funny stories and tons of fall fun!

Monster Dash 5K- This is a fun Halloween run where most people dress up in halloween outfits. This run takes participants through the RIPTA bus tunnels over run by ZOMBIES.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com