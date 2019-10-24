Eye on RI: Spooky fun for everyone

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

4th Annual Harvest Festival- Sip, savor and toast to the seasons’ crush at our 4th Annual Harvest Festival! Two days full of grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, pie eating goodness. Enjoy live music while sipping on our local wines or fresh Taproot beer, and noshing on food created by scratch from our culinary team. Feeling competitive? You could be called to compete in our Grape Stomp Competition OR our Pie Eating Contest! All while enjoying a glass of wine OR beer overlooking the vines. In the mood for something Halloween related? Check out Newport Vineyards 4th Annual Halloween CarnEvil! The regions’ premier costume party with an evening full of performers, DJ beats, dancing and PRIZES for best costume! Plus, special guest appearances from The Trailer Park Girls brought to you by Newport Out. Cash bar. Strictly 21+.

Spooky Styorytime at Burnside Park- Storytime is back to haunt Burnside Park with partner Kidoinfo! This spooktacular event is absolutely free, fun for all ages, and a great family-friendly, not-so-scary event featuring spooky and funny stories and tons of fall fun!

Monster Dash 5K- This is a fun Halloween run where most people dress up in halloween outfits. This run takes participants through the RIPTA bus tunnels over run by ZOMBIES.

