Eye on RI: Spooky family fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events.

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival- Historic Bowen’s Wharf in downtown Newport, RI, will host the 29th annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, on October 19th and 20th. Named one of the “10 Fabulous Fall Festivals on the Coast,” by Coastal Living Magazine, this event is an open invitation to come back to the waterfront after the rush of the summer season! Honoring the “Harvest of the Sea,” the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival offers fresh, local seafood. Fish tacos, lobster rolls, fried calamari, oysters, signature cocktails and cold Whaler’s Brewing beer accompany continuous live music, and family fun, all beneath the Wharf’s colorful tents. Other neighboring restaurants and fisherman’s associations serve up their most celebrated seafood dishes (lobster dinners, clam chowder, stuffed quahogs, clam cakes, shrimp, scallops, raw oysters and clams, as well as a few dishes for landlubbers and kids). Fresh smoothies, donuts and kettle corn for your sweet tooth. Cafe-style seating is set up throughout the Wharf and proceeds from festival bars benefit Oliver Hazard Perry, RI’s 200-foot official sailing education vessel.

Mill City Haunts- Have a hauntingly good time in America’s original Mill City, at Mill City Haunts in Pawtucket, RI.

Feast your eyes, mind and soul on free scary movies and family-frightening attractions, or premium paranormal haunts at Slater Park, Slater Mill, and TEN31Productions. City Hall Tower under a spell, creepy creature features along the bike path, ghostly gondolas on the Blackstone River, shadowy Underland, eerie Tubular Bells, scary haunted tunnel, and a ghoul’s marketplace to usher in All Hallows Eve in Pawtucket.

October 18 – 31 at dusk. Free parking downtown.

Fortress of Nightmares- Fortress of Nightmares is an annual event at Fort Adams… Newport’s Premiere Haunted Attraction at Fort Adams State Park. Newport, RI’s Only Haunted Fort. Visit Historic Fort Adams at night during the last two weekends of October to experience Fortress of Nightmares. Truly haunted, and truly scary. This annual Halloween fundraiser is put on by the Fort Adams Trust a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization.

Annual Iron Pour- Join the Steel Yard on Saturday, October 19th for Providence’s raddest & hottest Halloween party… The 14th Annual Halloween Iron Pour…THE ODYSSEY. We’re transforming our entire hill into a theatrical display of fire and art. Our trained Pour crew will harness the power of our custom-built iron tilt-furnace to pour hundreds of pounds of luminous, molten iron. Larger than life sculptures will be activated by fire and the molten metal.

