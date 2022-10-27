Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Haunted Labyrinth- Haunted Labyrinth is celebrating 36 years of being the longest running haunted house in New England. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of our youth. Our haunted house is run entirely by adult and youth volunteers. It started many years ago with the goal of encouraging leadership and ministry while providing a scary and fun attraction to the public.

Halloween at the Castle- Three floors, five bars, local eats & spooky treat. Dance with the ghosts of Barnaby Castle.

Wickford Wicked Week- Thursday Oct 27th Spooky Sip n Stroll. Wine tasting and shopping in the village 5-9pm. Stores and restaurants open late. West Bay Community Theatre “Villains Only” performance on Old Library steps 6:30pm. Saturday Oct 29th Horribles Parade (rain date Sunday Oct 30th) for kids (and dogs!) of all ages, featuring the Witches of Wickford performing their Witches’ Dance 12 noon. Meet at End O’ Main town dock parking lot. Food trucks, entertainment, face painting and more! Sunday Oct 30th Historic Cemetery Tour with Tim Cranston. Meet at Updike Park at 10am. Stroll the village (if you dare!) and check out the scarecrows around town and decorated historic homes! Trick-or-Treat on Halloween and parade day. There’s always something brewing in Wickford!

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular- Put down the remote, shut off the streaming and don’t miss this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, celebrating 75 years of television.